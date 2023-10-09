‘YEILD’ Snyderville Basin signs sporting a typo

At least four newly-installed “yield” signs at roundabouts near The Home Depot and Smith’s are misspelled as of Oct. 9.

1 of 2 — IMG_2463.jpg Both signs at the entrance to the Silver Summit area off of westbound U.S. Highway 40 exit 2 had the typo Oct. 9. Connor Thomas / KPCW 2 of 2 — IMG_2460.jpg Which way? Connor Thomas / KPCW

When it comes to the word “yield,” it’s “I before E, except after C.”

However, it’s worth noting this grammar golden rule is sometimes broken. Plenty of English words like “seize,” “weigh” and “height” don’t follow it.

Summit County is aware of the typo, and spokesperson Derek Siddoway said the public works department will be correcting it. It’s not yet clear how the signs got misspelled.

And hey, if the snafu draws more attention than usual to signage, maybe that’s not a bad thing.