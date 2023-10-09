© 2023 KPCW

‘YEILD’ Snyderville Basin signs sporting a typo

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT
Motorists may have noticed this "yeild" sign at the corner of Uinta Way and Ute Boulevard Oct. 9.

New signs in Kimball Junction and Silver Summit have a spelling mistake—but won't for long.

At least four newly-installed “yield” signs at roundabouts near The Home Depot and Smith’s are misspelled as of Oct. 9.

Both signs at the entrance to the Silver Summit area off of westbound U.S. Highway 40 exit 2 had the typo Oct. 9.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
Connor Thomas / KPCW

When it comes to the word “yield,” it’s “I before E, except after C.”

However, it’s worth noting this grammar golden rule is sometimes broken. Plenty of English words like “seize,” “weigh” and “height” don’t follow it.

Summit County is aware of the typo, and spokesperson Derek Siddoway said the public works department will be correcting it. It’s not yet clear how the signs got misspelled.

And hey, if the snafu draws more attention than usual to signage, maybe that’s not a bad thing.

Summit County
