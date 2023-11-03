© 2023 KPCW

Bridge near Devil’s Slide closes until 2024

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published November 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT
Devil's Slide, near the border of Summit County and Morgan County.
Adam King
/
Adam King
Devil's Slide, near the border of Summit County and Morgan County.

A bridge closure on the Summit—Morgan County border will impact traffic in and around Henefer.

The Utah Department of Transportation is closing the temporary Devil’s Slide Bridge near Croydon Nov. 6 to resume construction.

None of Interstate 84 will close, just a bridge below the highway off eastbound exit 111 to Croydon, next to the Holcim cement plant. The exit will remain open for drivers to turn around if they take it by accident.

The detour is in Henefer: to get to Croydon, exit I-84 there and take Henefer Road north, and to get back to I-84, drive back to Henefer.

UDOT asks the public to drive slowly on the detour route, which is narrow.

Utah Department of Transportation

It said crews will work double shifts to install a new bridge as quickly as possible. UDOT hopes to reopen one lane by January 2024.

Click here for more information.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
