All I-80 lanes reopen after single-car rollover
One person is injured after a rollover on Interstate 80 near Lambs Canyon Dec. 21.
The Park City Fire District says the driver was coming down I-80 westbound from Parleys Summit toward Lambs Canyon when the vehicle rolled at about 9:30 a.m.
The driver, and only person in the car, went to the hospital in stable condition.
No other vehicles were involved.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The westbound lanes of I-80 were back open by 11 a.m.