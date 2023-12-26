Summit County Animal Control gives pet owners tips during the holidays

Lourinda Chilson with Summit County Animal Control has tips on how to keep your pets safe during the holiday rush.

“Make sure that they have a safe space to go, that being a bedroom, a kennel or anywhere that they can get away from the chaos and just be safe and loved and make sure they get attention too.”

Chilson also cautioned against giving pets as gifts.

“Make sure that you're fully educated on this and you are fully prepared and ready for all the needs and demands of that special pet, whether it’s a fish a bird, cat or puppy,” she said. “Yes, they're very cute and we all love them and want them but it is a big commitment.”

She said if you know someone looking to adopt a new animal, maybe give them a gift card to help with adoption fees. And if you’re in a giving mood, she asks you keep the Summit County Animal Control shelter in mind for end-of-year donations. They can use the money to buy items on their wish list.

“At the moment, there are donut boxes and cat litter on there. We will change it again next week as we see the need change.”

The shelter also needs dry dog food, as well as dry and wet cat food. A full list is posted on the Summit County Facebook page.