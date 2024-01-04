Summit County mental health survey helps improve health care services

The Summit County Health Department partners with the county, the Park City Community Foundation and the Katz Amsterdam Foundation to conduct a mental health survey every two years. The results of the assessment are used to improve health care quality in the county.

Using the results of the previous survey, Summit County was able to increase school-based services, establish a mobile crisis outreach team and increase Spanish-speaking services. Now the organization is asking the community to help again, with a new survey.

Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant said the survey helps discern the community’s perception of their mental and behavioral health.

“It allows us to build a mental wellness strategic plan using data locally, not data from a state level, not data from the national level but data here locally specific to Summit County, so that we can allocate our services, allocate our resources in a way that makes the greatest impact here in our community,” he said.

Bondurant said Summit County Health has contracted a company to do phone surveys throughout the community.

“Anytime you have a community assessment, there's always a challenge to make sure that one, you are receiving enough input to make the statistics and the data valid, but also making sure that you have equal representation,” he said.

They are tasked with getting a certain number of responses from different demographics to ensure equal representation. Those benchmarks are based on population statistics in Summit County.

The survey is in Spanish and English. Summit County will share the survey results in the spring.