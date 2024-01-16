Francis concerned about water, growth as city considers changes to general plan

The Francis City Planning Commission meets Thursday [Jan. 18] to discuss what residents shared in the 2023 survey.

Then commissioners are expected to recommend “comprehensive” amendments to the city’s general plan, the document that guides planning, zoning and development.

“Part of the general plan is talking about what we're valuing in our city now and then what we envision in the future,” city planner Katie Henneuse said. “And we do continue to see this as a rural area, family-friendly, preserving our sense of agricultural heritage.”

Of Francis’ 1,600 residents, 140 responded, most of whom said they like the town’s quiet feel with open space and mountain recreation nearby.

Respondents were most concerned about growth, water and municipal services. And many were willing to support tax increases to improve those services.

3 in 4 survey respondents support a tax increase to improve road conditions. Plowing doesn’t seem to be the issue—9 in 10 say it’s satisfactory or very satisfactory—pothole repair is.

64% say they’d support a tax increase for increased law enforcement, with some saying they’d like a police force for the whole Kamas Valley.

The same number want to see more trails, especially to and from Kamas, and would support more taxes to fund them.

When it comes to water, 36% were “very dissatisfied.”

In the final week of the survey, Francis instituted an outdoor watering ban after multiple pump failures rocked the water system. Right now, all of the city’s water is culinary, meaning it's potable.

Respondents want to see the city invest in a secondary water system only for irrigation, and 61% would be alright with higher taxes to pay for it.

What they don’t want is more development, anywhere. Almost 8 in 10 say growth shouldn’t happen in already developed or undeveloped areas.

They also want more restrictive housing policies “as a strategy to slow growth and accept increased housing costs.”

One of the most unanimous items on the survey? Nearly 9 in 10 respondents want new ordinances protecting dark skies.

The city planning commission will decide what that means for Francis’ general plan at the meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, which begins at 6 p.m. at 2317 Spring Hollow Road. Click here to watch it on YouTube.

Commissioners will make a recommendation to the city council, which has the final say.