Brad Bloodworth will be Summit County's new chief prosecutor

Bloodworth has been with the Summit County Attorney’s Office since 2022 and has both prosecuted and defended for 23 years.

He replaces outgoing Chief Prosecutor Patricia Cassell, who retired last month and whom the Summit County Council honored with a proclamation Feb. 28.

“I've loved coming to work every Monday morning, and every morning after that,” Cassell told the council. “I'm going to miss it a lot. I'm going to miss my colleagues tremendously.”

Bloodworth takes the helm at a time when the attorney’s office is prosecuting a high-profile murder case against Kamas mom and realtor Kouri Richins.

The case has garnered national and international press attention.