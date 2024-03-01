© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brad Bloodworth will be Summit County's new chief prosecutor

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 1, 2024 at 2:10 PM MST
Brad Bloodworth
Summit County
Brad Bloodworth

He replaces retiring Chief Prosecutor Patricia Cassell.

Bloodworth has been with the Summit County Attorney’s Office since 2022 and has both prosecuted and defended for 23 years.

He replaces outgoing Chief Prosecutor Patricia Cassell, who retired last month and whom the Summit County Council honored with a proclamation Feb. 28.

“I've loved coming to work every Monday morning, and every morning after that,” Cassell told the council. “I'm going to miss it a lot. I'm going to miss my colleagues tremendously.”

Bloodworth takes the helm at a time when the attorney’s office is prosecuting a high-profile murder case against Kamas mom and realtor Kouri Richins.

The case has garnered national and international press attention.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content