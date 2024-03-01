Three new finalists selected to propose Pinebrook, Jeremy Ranch art

Summit County’s public arts board made the selections Feb. 27 from a field of 72 applicants.

The three finalists each receive a $6,000 stipend to develop a proposal for the two Snyderville Basin neighborhoods.

They are Ilan Averbuch, DeWitt Godfrey and the duo of Don Kennell and Lisa Adler.

Kennell and Adler were finalists in 2020; the Public Arts Program and Advisory Board chose three artists on March 10, said Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder. The COVID-19 pandemic began days later, so the funds were put on ice.

The eventual winner will be chosen at a meeting April 2, where the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the project proposals.

During public comment Feb. 27, Pinebrook resident Mark Maziarz expressed hope that the projects will be tall enough to be seen from Interstate 80.

“I think that's the key, because as you're driving by on 80, if you see some really tall pieces, it almost serves as a literal gateway into the county," he said. "And I think that could be just stunning.”

The artist who gets the bid will get an additional $194,000 to create their work. Summit County set aside the money in 2019.

Averbuch is a sculptor based in Long Island, New York, Godfrey is based out of New York state and Kennel and Adler reside in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

If one or more of those artists can't participate, the first alternate is Spanish sculptor Casto Solano, and the second alternate is California's Sean Orlando, who founded Engineered Artworks.