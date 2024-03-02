Weather delays I-80 travelers, transit, flights Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Park City and Heber areas from Saturday at 11 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

Starting around 2 p.m. Saturday, I-80 in Parleys Canyon experienced major slowdowns. Cars spun out due to snow and a jack-knifed semitruck blocked three lanes of westbound traffic.

Utah Department of Transportation Spokesperson John Gleason said eastbound traffic moved at a snail's pace while westbound was almost at a standstill. A snowplow was also stuck behind the semi.

Park City Transit was also affected by weather conditions. The 4 Orange and 9 Purple buses were cancelled Saturday afternoon due to the snow.

At least four flights were canceled going to and from the Salt Lake City Airport due to weather. Flights also experienced up to one hour delays.

Park City is expected to get two to four inches of snow by the end of the weekend and one to two feet of snow is expected in the mountains.