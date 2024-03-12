© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discounted rain barrels available to Summit County residents

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:41 PM MDT
This spring, Summit County can make it rain (buckets).
Courtesy Utah Rivers Council
/
utahrivers.org/rainharvest
This spring, Summit County can make it rain (buckets).

Summit County is partnering with the Utah Rivers Council to help conserve water.

Summit County is one of four counties participating in the RainHarvest program which provides discounted rain barrels to Utahns. The goal is to help residents affordably conserve water and reduce municipal water demand. Collecting the rainwater can also improve water quality in the Great Salt Lake and local streams, rivers and lakes by decreasing polluted runoff.

Until late April, Summit County residents can get the rain barrels at a discount. They’re usually $83, but through the program, a limited number are available for $55. The barrels are made in the U.S. from 100% recycled plastic. They come with a locking lid, mosquito screen and valve for a garden hose.

The barrels won’t be shipped to homes; they must be picked up in May.

Participating zip codes include 84017, 84024, 84033, 84036, 84055, 84060, 84061 and 84098.

Summit County residents can purchase a barrel here.
Summit County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller