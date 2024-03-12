Discounted rain barrels available to Summit County residents

Summit County is one of four counties participating in the RainHarvest program which provides discounted rain barrels to Utahns. The goal is to help residents affordably conserve water and reduce municipal water demand. Collecting the rainwater can also improve water quality in the Great Salt Lake and local streams, rivers and lakes by decreasing polluted runoff.

Until late April, Summit County residents can get the rain barrels at a discount. They’re usually $83, but through the program, a limited number are available for $55. The barrels are made in the U.S. from 100% recycled plastic. They come with a locking lid, mosquito screen and valve for a garden hose.

The barrels won’t be shipped to homes; they must be picked up in May.

Participating zip codes include 84017, 84024, 84033, 84036, 84055, 84060, 84061 and 84098.

Summit County residents can purchase a barrel here.