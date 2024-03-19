Cedar Crest development public hearing delayed

The meeting scheduled for the Cedar Crest development before the East Side Planning Commission for Thursday, March 21, has been postponed until the April 18 meeting at the Ledges Center in Coalville at 6 p.m.

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt says the commission wanted more information about the traffic and circulation plans associated with the project. There has always been designed on- and off-ramps from Interstate 80 for this project in the future, but Putt says that is a Utah Department of Transportation decision years down the road.

“If that being the case, what happens to the traffic volumes and the capacity on East Hoytsville Road?” Putt said. “What happens as a result of the project building out to the interchange at Wanship and the interchange at Coalville? They want to be able to have more information on that.”

Another issue is the mix of affordable housing within the development.

“The requirement under the village overlay process is to provide a mix in a range of housing both in types and affordability,” he said “The legislature made some changes a year or two back that kind of ties our hands on using the tool of inclusionary housing for the East side. The proposal that came out at the last meeting, I think, was 5% of the project area. I don't think that moved the needle for the East side planning commission. So, I think there’s going to be more discussion on that.”

The staff and planning commission, he says, also needs more time with the applicant, Larry H. Miller Development, to figure out the phasing of the project, both the infrastructure and the development units.