Dakota Pacific public hearing tentatively rescheduled for April 22

The Summit County Council initially scheduled a public hearing about Dakota Pacific Real Estate’s request to build housing at the Park City Tech Center in February.

That got delayed after councilmembers gave the developer a counterproposal, asking for hundreds fewer housing units and stricter affordability requirements, among other requests.

Now that Dakota Pacific has had time to reformulate its proposal, Summit County is scheduling a new public hearing date.

County Manager Shayne Scott confirmed the county has booked Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center for April 22 for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. He’s just waiting on final confirmation from the council and Dakota Pacific.

The land in question is the roughly 50 empty acres west of the Skullcandy headquarters in Kimball Junction. As Councilmember Tonja Hanson has noted, Dakota Pacific could build 24 more Skullcandies on that land under the existing entitlement.

In the past three months of talks, the county council has pushed for lower housing density and better affordability. Dakota Pacific has said those are diametrically opposed, from a business perspective.

The council and developer agree the development should accompany improvements to state Route 224 and its interchange with Interstate 80.

The Utah Department of Transportation could decide on a plan to improve Kimball Junction’s traffic at the end of this year. Summit County officials hope UDOT starts construction by 2029.

At their Feb. 22 meeting, Councilmember Roger Armstrong thought Dakota Pacific’s proposal could be put to another vote soon, and it looks like that vote is a month away.