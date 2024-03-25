Democrats to select Summit County Council candidates Tuesday night

Earlier this month the Summit County Democratic Party selected delegates to represent each precinct across the county.

On Tuesday night at Ecker Hill Middle School, those delegates will select which candidates should represent the Democratic ticket in November’s county council election.

There are six Democrats running for three seats on the Summit County Council. Delegates will have to cut that down to three, selecting one Democrat for each race.

Seat A is between incumbent Roger Armstrong and LGBTQ+ advocate Cami Richardson, while seat B is between incumbent Tonja Hanson and former Sundance executive Betsy Wallace.

The seat C race includes Snyderville Basin planning commissioner Thomas Cooke and Mountainlands housing advocate Megan McKenna.

On Tuesday there will also be speeches from candidates running for statewide and federal office, including gubernatorial candidate Brian King, and U.S. Senate candidates Caroline Gleich and Laird Hamblin.

Meeting agenda:

Candidates for those higher level contests will be selected at the state convention, set for April 27 in Cottonwood Heights.