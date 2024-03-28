Here’s where to hunt for Easter Eggs in the Wasatch Back

In Summit County, grab your Easter Baskets and head over to Matt Knoop Memorial Park for Basin Recreation’s Easter Egg Scramble and Hunt. Festivities start Saturday at noon for kids ages 6 to 10.

Basin Recreation District Director Dana Jones says the event is always a hit.

“I'll tell you even though there's thousands of eggs out there, when the kids enter en-mass, it disappears really fast.”

In Wasatch County, Spring Gardens is hosting a BYOB (bring your own basket) Easter Egg Hunt at the senior living center Saturday at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance as well.

And the Heber City Police Department's Alcohol-Free Easter Egg Hunt kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

Over 3,000 eggs filled with treats will be hidden in front of the police department. Kids 13 and younger can participate..

The Heber Valley Funeral Home is also hosting a hunt at 11 a.m. complete with refreshments.