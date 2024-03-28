© 2024 KPCW

Here’s where to hunt for Easter Eggs in the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:01 PM MDT
Hunters ready to collect Easter Eggs with far less snow than this year at the annual Basin Recreation Easter Egg Scramble at Matt Knoop Park.

In the Wasatch Back snow is falling and eggs are being hidden as local organizations prepare for a snowy Easter.

In Summit County, grab your Easter Baskets and head over to Matt Knoop Memorial Park for Basin Recreation’s Easter Egg Scramble and Hunt. Festivities start Saturday at noon for kids ages 6 to 10.

Basin Recreation District Director Dana Jones says the event is always a hit.

“I'll tell you even though there's thousands of eggs out there, when the kids enter en-mass, it disappears really fast.”

In Wasatch County, Spring Gardens is hosting a BYOB (bring your own basket) Easter Egg Hunt at the senior living center Saturday at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance as well.

And the Heber City Police Department's Alcohol-Free Easter Egg Hunt kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

Over 3,000 eggs filled with treats will be hidden in front of the police department. Kids 13 and younger can participate..

The Heber Valley Funeral Home is also hosting a hunt at 11 a.m. complete with refreshments.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver