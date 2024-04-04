Summit County details land swap with Kimball Junction developer

At the first work session in about six weeks April 4, the county council conceded 100 more residential units to Dakota Pacific Real Estate. But in exchange, it wants the developer to transform Kimball Junction transit.

Dakota Pacific reiterated the economic constraints of the 50 empty acres adjacent to the Skullcandy headquarters.

“We've been saying the same thing from day one, and that is, economics are tight,” Dakota Pacific CEO Marc Stanworth said. “We want to be able to do a plan that we can all be proud of that works really well for the community. I really understand and appreciate the desire to incorporate as much community benefit [as possible].”

The land is set aside for tech offices right now—the equivalent of 24 more Skullcandies. Dakota Pacific initially proposed more than 1,100 units of housing, and businesses, instead.

Dakota walked back the residential density to 727, then county councilmembers asked for 500 units, and the developer countered with 695.

April 4, the council said it could allow 600 units, with loosened affordability requirements. It suggested upping commercial density to offset the residential loss.

And councilmembers are serious about a land swap. Chris Robinson said the county would get land immediately west of Skullcandy and Dakota Pacific would get the Sheldon Richins building and transit center.

“The county would use the new county parcel for future county needs, including, but not limited to, affordable housing, county buildings, etc.,” Councilmember Robinson said. “And the Richins parcel would become part of [a public-private partnership].”

Where the Richins building is, the council proposes upgrading the transit center with 1,500 to 2,000 parking spots. Above the parking: a plaza with retail that connects to a pedestrian bridge across state Route 224 with room for a gondola connection.

Dakota Pacific’s initial proposal five years ago included a gondola between Kimball Junction and Canyons Village.

But Stanworth’s initial reaction to the new counter was “ouch.” Robinson conceded the tentative April 22 public hearing date is too soon.

Dakota Pacific needs time to crunch the numbers, and Stanworth wasn’t optimistic.

The negotiations will continue at the next work session which isn’t scheduled yet.