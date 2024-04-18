DNR receives over $5 million for restoration projects

The funds came from 2023 conservation permits for limited and once-in-a-lifetimes hunts.

The DNR says the wildlife projects protect and improve critical winter and summer ranges for deer and elk and monitor migration patterns and survival rates of deer and other big game.

A large amount of funding went to the Burnt Beaver Project in Summit County’s portion of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

It’s an effort to reduce severe wildfire risk and improve wildlife habitat.