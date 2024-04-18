© 2024 KPCW

DNR receives over $5 million for restoration projects

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 18, 2024 at 12:44 PM MDT
The Department of Natural Resources has raised a record $4.8 million for habitat restoration and other wildlife projects.

The funds came from 2023 conservation permits for limited and once-in-a-lifetimes hunts.

The DNR says the wildlife projects protect and improve critical winter and summer ranges for deer and elk and monitor migration patterns and survival rates of deer and other big game.

A large amount of funding went to the Burnt Beaver Project in Summit County’s portion of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

It’s an effort to reduce severe wildfire risk and improve wildlife habitat.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver