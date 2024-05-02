Utah state parks open camping for season

In Summit and Wasatch counties, Echo and Deer Creek have opened all campgrounds and reservable sites. Jordanelle and Rockport campsites are also taking reservations.

The Sailboat Beach Day-Use Area at Deer Creek is still closed through Spring 2026 for construction as part of the Deer Creek Dam Intake Project.

Jordanelle is helping boaters prepare for the summer with Vessel Inspection Day May 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 pm. Participants will get into the park free that day.

To reserve campsites and for more information, visit the Utah State Parks website.