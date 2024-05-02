© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah state parks open camping for season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:19 PM MDT
Campsite at Jordanelle State Park.
Jordanelle State Park
/
Facebook
Campsite at Jordanelle State Park.

Despite snow on the horizon for some parts of the state, many Utah state parks are opening campsites and facilities for the season.

In Summit and Wasatch counties, Echo and Deer Creek have opened all campgrounds and reservable sites. Jordanelle and Rockport campsites are also taking reservations.

The Sailboat Beach Day-Use Area at Deer Creek is still closed through Spring 2026 for construction as part of the Deer Creek Dam Intake Project.

Jordanelle is helping boaters prepare for the summer with Vessel Inspection Day May 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 pm. Participants will get into the park free that day.

To reserve campsites and for more information, visit the Utah State Parks website.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver