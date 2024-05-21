Two arrested for shooting into crowd of hundreds in Peoa

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office the shooting occurred Sunday night at a large, rentable events space in Peoa.

A group of men had arrived with handguns and submachine guns and fired about 50 shots into the party, statements filed with the Summit County jail explaining the arrests say.

Deputies arrested two 23-year-old men, one of whom was injured after being struck by a bullet during the melee.

No charges had been filed against either man as of mid-Tuesday. KPCW is not naming the two suspects at this time.

Deputies found about 300 people at the lodge when they responded, but they estimate several hundred were present when the shooting began.

Deputies say party-goers viewed security footage and told authorities they knew “several of the shooters” from past interactions and disputes.