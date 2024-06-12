District court charges dismissed against fifth Peoa shooter

3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik approved prosecutors’ motion to dismiss charges without prejudice June 5.

Court documents say prosecutors reversed course after learning the accused shooter was under 18, court papers state. Because the case was dismissed without prejudice, it is possible the teen could face new charges in juvenile court.

The teen was one of five people facing gun charges over a shooting at a large party in Browns Canyon early May 19. He wasn’t in custody when first charged, and his date of birth is not listed in any court documents.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson declined to comment because the case now involves a juvenile. KPCW does not identify juvenile defendants.

The four other alleged shooters are adults. The three men prosecutors say organized the party—Francisco Enrique Romero-Fuenmayor, Manual Augusto Pimentel-Gonzalez and Alejandro Carreno-Romero—have been released from Summit County jail with ankle monitors.

The other man, Jose Enrique Suniga-Diaz, has a hearing scheduled for June 21.

According to prosecutors, nearly 50 rounds were fired during the shootout that injured two at the Browns Canyon party. It happened during a late-night event at an events space. Summit County deputies who responded to a 911 call say hundreds attended.

Prosecutors say the incident began with a dispute between the party organizers and a group of men they’d kicked out of the event, which allegedly included Diaz and the juvenile defendant.