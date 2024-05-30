Fifth man charged after shooting injured two at large Peoa party

Prosecutors say Avimelec Torrealba of Lehi was also involved in the shootout near Peoa, which erupted in the early morning hours of May 19.

He’s the fifth man charged with five felony counts of discharging a firearm, two of those with injury.

Court documents state nearly 50 rounds were fired and two people were injured at a party attended by hundreds at a rentable events space in Browns Canyon.

Prosecutors say the shootout began with a dispute between party organizers and a group of men they’d kicked out of the event.

The county attorney has charged three alleged organizers: Manuel Pimentel-Gonzalez and Francisco Romero-Fuenmayor, both 23 and from Orem, and 22-year-old Alejandro Carreno-Romero.

Torrealba and another man, 18-year-old Jose Enrique Suniga-Diaz, were some of the men kicked out of the party, according to the charges.

Charging documents state a group of men were kicked out shortly before 3 a.m. May 19, went to their cars and attempted to rejoin the party. Organizers confronted them outside.

In the ensuing shouting match, one man shoved another. Prosecutors say security footage shows the one who was shoved pulled a gun on the organizers, as did Torrealba.

Then Pimentel-Gonzalez allegedly retrieved a submachine gun from an SUV. Romero-Fuenmayor exits that car, and prosecutors say footage shows the two men fired over the heads of Torrealba and Suniga-Diaz’s group.

That triggered the firefight injuring Pimentel-Gonzalez and at least one other person.

He, Romero-Fuenmayor, Carreno-Romero and Suniga-Diaz are being held in Summit County jail without bond pending a May 31 detention hearing. Pimentel-Gonzalez has already waived a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

Third District Court has issued a warrant for Torrealba’s arrest.

Charging documents indicate detectives have already searched his last known address in Lehi and found a 9mm Glock handgun magazine and an empty ammo box in the trash.

Court records did not indicate Torrealba was in custody the afternoon of May 30.