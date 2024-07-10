Summit, Wasatch counties publish official primary election results

In Summit County Council’s Democratic race for seat C, Megan Mckenna won with 54% of the vote. Opponent Thomas Cooke received 45%.

Mckenna will now face Republican Ari Ioannides in the November general election.

In the four-person, nonpartisan race for South Summit School Board, the two candidates moving to the general election are Dan D. Eckert, who earned 40% of voter support and Garrett Walker Carpenter who received 27%.

Total voter turnout in Summit County was nearly 43%.

In Wasatch County’s council race, Colleen Bonner won the Republican vote for seat B. She received nearly 64% of vote support over challenger Nick Lopez who received 36%.

Wasatch County Republicans ousted incumbent Todd Griffin, giving challenger Bob Adams more than two-thirds of the vote.

The general election is Nov. 5.