Summit, Wasatch counties publish official primary election results

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 10, 2024 at 4:44 PM MDT
A person casts her ballot at a polling station.
bizoo_n - stock.adobe.com
/
131791279
A person casts her ballot at a polling station.

Utah’s primary election results have now been certified and the results for Summit and Wasatch county races are official.

In Summit County Council’s Democratic race for seat C, Megan Mckenna won with 54% of the vote. Opponent Thomas Cooke received 45%.

Mckenna will now face Republican Ari Ioannides in the November general election.

In the four-person, nonpartisan race for South Summit School Board, the two candidates moving to the general election are Dan D. Eckert, who earned 40% of voter support and Garrett Walker Carpenter who received 27%.

Total voter turnout in Summit County was nearly 43%.

In Wasatch County’s council race, Colleen Bonner won the Republican vote for seat B. She received nearly 64% of vote support over challenger Nick Lopez who received 36%.

Wasatch County Republicans ousted incumbent Todd Griffin, giving challenger Bob Adams more than two-thirds of the vote.

The general election is Nov. 5.
