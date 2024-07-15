Fire risk remains high across Wasatch Back

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the region Sunday afternoon and evening. Hot, dry conditions and the risk of lightning make for a dangerous combination that can cause new or existing fires to spread rapidly.

In Summit County, the Park City Fire District responded Sunday afternoon to a small brush fire near the junction of I-80 and U.S. 40.

And Wasatch County firefighters put out a blaze at the Heber City airport last week.

As wildfire danger increases across the state, Park City has banned fireworks and open flames through November.

The Summit County fire warden also increased wildfire danger in the area to “very high,” the second-highest warning level.

Wasatch County will consider implementing new fire restrictions this Wednesday.

Utahns are urged to avoid activities that could cause a spark.