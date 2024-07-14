© 2024 KPCW

Critical fire danger; red flag warning for Summit County

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 14, 2024 at 11:27 AM MDT
Most of Utah is under a red flag warning.

Summit County has issued a red flag warning for fire danger.

Summit County faces critical fire weather conditions Sunday, July 14, from noon until 9 p.m.

After a long period of hot, dry weather, scattered thunderstorms are creating dangerous conditions across most of Utah.

According to the National Weather Service, erratic winds may cause new or existing fires to spread rapidly.

Residents are urged to avoid any activities that create sparks.

To receive text updates on fire conditions, text SCFIREINFO to 888777.
