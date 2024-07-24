Helicopters en route to fire north of Coalville
The North Summit Fire District is responding to a new fire near Interstate 80 at Coalville.
Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser confirmed two helicopters are en route to the fire and North Summit’s crews are attempting to access it.
Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the fire is north of Coalville and west of Interstate 80.
It’s unclear how large the fire is and how much of it is contained. The cause is also unknown.
This is a developing story, and KPCW will update it as more information becomes available.