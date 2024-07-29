© 2024 KPCW

Firefighters, Park City Mountain extinguish small fire near Payday lift

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 29, 2024 at 1:54 PM MDT
The 40 foot by 40 foot fire burned grass below Payday lift July 28, 2024.
Park City Fire District
The 40 foot by 40 foot fire burned grass below Payday lift July 28, 2024.

A small fire started under Payday lift Sunday when a bird struck a transformer.

Utah Fire Info first reported the fire shortly before 6 p.m. July 28.

Park City Fire Battalion Chief Mike Owens says it only grew to about 1,600 square feet. He says the most likely cause was a bird landing on a transformer and falling to the ground, which ignited the grass.

There was no reported loss of power, nor any injuries apart from the bird.

Both Park City firefighters and mountain employees responded to and contained the fire the same day it began.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas