Firefighters, Park City Mountain extinguish small fire near Payday lift

Utah Fire Info first reported the fire shortly before 6 p.m. July 28.

Park City Fire Battalion Chief Mike Owens says it only grew to about 1,600 square feet. He says the most likely cause was a bird landing on a transformer and falling to the ground, which ignited the grass.

There was no reported loss of power, nor any injuries apart from the bird.

Both Park City firefighters and mountain employees responded to and contained the fire the same day it began.