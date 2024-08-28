© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canyons Village 7-Eleven now open

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:51 PM MDT
Crews preparing to open the Canyons Village 7-Eleven store weeks before it officially opened.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Crews preparing to open the Canyons Village 7-Eleven store weeks before it officially opened.

The Canyons Village 7-Eleven reopened this week with a new walk-in beer fridge and two more gas pumps.

Resort Retailers, which owns 7-Eleven franchises in the Park City area, broke ground on the planned upgrades April first.

The remodeled store now has more soda options, lemonade Slurpee flavors, additional hot foods and a 300-square-foot “beer cave.”

The company also switched gasoline providers from Shell to Exxon and added a heated parking lot and free air pump.

Smith’s rewards points won’t work at the new pumps, but Walmart rewards will, thanks to a partnership between the superstore operator and ExxonMobil.

Resort Retailers operates 19 stores across Utah, 16 with gas stations. Seven stores are in Summit County, including the one at Canyons Village.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver