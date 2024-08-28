Canyons Village 7-Eleven now open

Resort Retailers, which owns 7-Eleven franchises in the Park City area, broke ground on the planned upgrades April first.

The remodeled store now has more soda options, lemonade Slurpee flavors, additional hot foods and a 300-square-foot “beer cave.”

The company also switched gasoline providers from Shell to Exxon and added a heated parking lot and free air pump.

Smith’s rewards points won’t work at the new pumps, but Walmart rewards will, thanks to a partnership between the superstore operator and ExxonMobil.

Resort Retailers operates 19 stores across Utah, 16 with gas stations. Seven stores are in Summit County, including the one at Canyons Village.