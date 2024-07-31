Canyons Village 7-Eleven to reopen in August

The station’s gasoline manager and part-owner Michael Slaugh said it is “very close” to ready. He said he hopes to reopen by Aug. 14.

The new pumps and interior are complete. Slaugh said Resort Retailers, which owns 7-Eleven franchises in the Park City area, will order products and gasoline.

He told KPCW the interior will be modernized, with a larger fresh food menu. Resort Retailers will debut self-checkout stations at Canyons.

If they’re successful, Slaugh said the company will consider adding them to other stores around Utah.

The Canyons location will have a larger walk-in beer cooler open until 1 a.m.

In the switch from Shell to Exxon gas, it has added two more fuel pumps for a total of six.

Smith’s rewards points will no longer be accepted. Walmart rewards will in its partnership with ExxonMobil.

Resort Retailers operates 19 stores across Utah, 16 with gas stations. Seven stores are in Summit County, including the one at Canyons Village.

The company announced it would transition to Exxon gasoline in 2018. Slaugh has said the Canyons 7-Eleven is the last Resort Retailers location to make the switch.