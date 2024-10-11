What is open on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Columbus Day

Federal government offices will also close and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the second Monday in October. It commemorates the arrival of explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas and was first declared a national holiday in 1937.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first recognized as a holiday in South Dakota in 1989 but it wasn’t until 2021 that President Biden made it an official holiday. It celebrates Native Americans and commemorates their history and culture.

All Summit County and Wasatch County libraries will be closed Monday, but the Park City Library will remain open.

The Basin Rec Fieldhouse and the Park City MARC will operate under regular hours.

Government offices in Wasatch County and Heber City government offices will also close.

Summit County and Park City offices will stay open.

UPS and FedEx will still deliver mail.

The holiday will not affect trash pickup in Wasatch or Summit counties.