High Valley Transit seeking input on routes in Summit, Wasatch counties

The agency wants to hear from residents at an open house Monday evening Oct. 21. It’s from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction. High Valley will also offer a virtual way to join in.

High Valley’s September board meeting agenda shows the agency is considering several new routes and changes this winter.

They include additional service on the 107 bus route connecting Kimball Junction to the University of Utah and downtown Salt Lake City.

Other considerations include increasing bus frequency in the Heber Valley and a potential new line called the Snowball Express, which would service Jeremy Ranch, Canyons Village and Park City Mountain.

The 104 route servicing the Kimball Junction area could also be expanded to include Pinebrook and Woodward Park City.

High Valley Transit said everyone who offers feedback will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 Amazon gift card.