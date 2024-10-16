© 2024 KPCW

Local high schools begin battle to girl's soccer state titles

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 16, 2024 at 3:49 PM MDT
Wasatch High School Athletics 2024
Douglas Scott
Wasatch High School girl's soccer.

Summit and Wasatch counties’ four high school girl's soccer teams are competing at state tournaments for their chance at a 2024 championship title.

Wasatch High School beat East High 3-1 Tuesday, Oct. 15, to reach the quarterfinals where they’ll face Brighton Thursday.

The Wasps are looking to advance past the third round when Olympus knocked them out of the tournament last year in a shootout.

In the 4A tournament, Park City beat Cedar High 5-1 Tuesday.

The Miners will face Green Canyon in the quarterfinal Thursday. The game is a rematch of last year's championship game when Park City fell 2-0.

South Summit plays Judge Memorial Wednesday in the 3A second round after beating Summit Academy 7-0 last week.

North Summit will also play Wednesday in the first round of the 2A championship. They will face off against St. Joseph High School at 4 p.m.

Summit County High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver