Local high schools begin battle to girl's soccer state titles

Wasatch High School beat East High 3-1 Tuesday, Oct. 15, to reach the quarterfinals where they’ll face Brighton Thursday.

The Wasps are looking to advance past the third round when Olympus knocked them out of the tournament last year in a shootout.

In the 4A tournament, Park City beat Cedar High 5-1 Tuesday.

The Miners will face Green Canyon in the quarterfinal Thursday. The game is a rematch of last year's championship game when Park City fell 2-0.

South Summit plays Judge Memorial Wednesday in the 3A second round after beating Summit Academy 7-0 last week.

North Summit will also play Wednesday in the first round of the 2A championship. They will face off against St. Joseph High School at 4 p.m.