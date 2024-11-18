New Park City Mountain bus route debuts, SLC-PC bus increases next month

High Valley Transit officials told KPCW the new bus route is in response to resident requests and feedback. The Snowball Express hits the road Dec. 8.

The idea has been to take pressure off other buses on state Route 224. That includes the 101, which High Valley says accounts for 65% of all its riders, and the 10X between Kimball Junction and Old Town Park City.

There are four stops on the new 109 Snowball Express: the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride, the Ecker Hill park-and-ride, Canyons Village and Mountain Village.

High Valley Transit will run the seasonal express route from December to April.

The Snowball Express is one of a slate of service improvements in its 2025 proposed $68 million budget, which is more than double 2024’s budget. Staff say the 2025 proposed budget is balanced because of an increase in revenue. The board of trustees is expected to approve it in early December.

According to Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez, there’s enough money in the 2024 budget for service improvements to begin before 2025.

The other improvements include doubling the frequency of the bus to and from Salt Lake City, increasing the 10X’s frequency and adding a bus stop at Woodward Park City.

They will also begin Dec. 8.