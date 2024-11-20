Summit County Sheriff seizes pounds of fentanyl on I-80 near Echo

Jack Phu Her, 35, and Kang Vang, 37, are each charged with second-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute.

That’s after a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy stopped them heading east on I-80 past Echo Reservoir late Nov. 18.

The deputy says he observed the car change two lanes without signaling and later found they didn’t have insurance.

In a spare tire compartment, a drug dog found eight bundles of a black substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

“Fentanyl, being a synthetic, can theoretically be added to a number of different things,” Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Skyler Talbot said. “So the presumptive test that we're doing is not indicating that this is 100% fentanyl, which we know typically is in a pill form.”

The arresting deputy says he deployed the dog after “observing facts” that indicated Her and Vang were “involved in criminal activity.”

Talbot declined to comment on those facts. But in general, he says deputies are trained to spot inconsistent statements and other details that could indicate someone is hiding information from law enforcement.

Vang and Her are being held in the Summit County Jail without bond. Their initial court appearance was Nov. 20.