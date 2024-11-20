© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County Sheriff seizes pounds of fentanyl on I-80 near Echo

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:20 PM MST
The ice has receded at Echo Reservoir.
Echo State Park
/
Facebook
The two men were pulled over after crossing two lanes without signaling, headed east by Echo Reservoir (above).

Two California men face felonies after deputies found a black substance positive for the drug in their car.

Jack Phu Her, 35, and Kang Vang, 37, are each charged with second-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute.

That’s after a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy stopped them heading east on I-80 past Echo Reservoir late Nov. 18.

The deputy says he observed the car change two lanes without signaling and later found they didn’t have insurance.

In a spare tire compartment, a drug dog found eight bundles of a black substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

“Fentanyl, being a synthetic, can theoretically be added to a number of different things,” Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Skyler Talbot said. “So the presumptive test that we're doing is not indicating that this is 100% fentanyl, which we know typically is in a pill form.”

The arresting deputy says he deployed the dog after “observing facts” that indicated Her and Vang were “involved in criminal activity.”

Talbot declined to comment on those facts. But in general, he says deputies are trained to spot inconsistent statements and other details that could indicate someone is hiding information from law enforcement.

Vang and Her are being held in the Summit County Jail without bond. Their initial court appearance was Nov. 20.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas