TEDxWomen event set for December 19

This TEDxParkCityWomen event Dec. 19, follows a similar event in October, except, founder of TEDxParkCity Teri Orr said the focus will be on women and features all female speakers and providers.

“We have done TEDxWomen for maybe at least 10 years,” Orr said. “It's an event that allows women to come together, to hear from other women, to have a day where they are connecting in a unique fashion."

The day starts at 8:30 a.m. with light refreshments and the program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with scattered breaks, including a sit-down lunch and break-out sessions.

Featured guests include award-winning journalist, speaker, and strategic executive, Laura Brounstein , who will be interviewed by co-organizer Bari Nan Rothchild, discussing among other things, the recent presidential election.

In addition, Orr said attendees will also hear from New York singer-songwriter Jill Sobule .

"She did a thing called the Jill and Julia Show with Julia Sweeney, and she's a singer songwriter," Orr said. "Jill Sobule has performed with a whole bunch of folks, but she wrote a song called ‘I Kissed a Girl.’ Everyone thought it was Katy Perry who wrote it first, but it was Jill who wrote it. And there's kind of a funny back story to that. Jill is currently on Broadway doing a show called ‘Crimson Lit’ which is kind of a funny take on ‘The Scarlet Letter.’ So, she'll be coming to us via video.”

Utah film producer Geralyn Dreyfuss and writer Terry Tempest Williams, both Harvard Divinity School lecturers, will also speak. Orr said they will offer words of hope.

“Being in the community of other women is always, I find, powerful and we all see things through a different lens. So, what someone may take away from Geralyn and Terry's talk may be entirely different than when they're laughing, I suspect, with Jill Souble’s talk. So, it's a day to recharge, but in a in a powerful way," she said.

Former Park City resident and chocolatier Phyllis Robinson will provide end of day sweets.

TEDxParkCityWomen will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel at the base of Canyons Village. Tickets are $100 and are limited to 75 participants.