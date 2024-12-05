Summit County secures $500K grant for Ure Ranch purchase

The grant puts Summit County well over halfway toward closing its $25 million purchase of the historic Kamas Valley property.

County leaders put a $5 million down payment on it in 2023, using money from a voter-approved 2021 open space bond.

Then began a planning process, and a search for more grants to finish the purchase by 2027. The county Lands and Natural Resources Department has accumulated over $9 million in grants so far.

“[Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby] just being Jess, getting one more big grant for the ranch,” Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said, announcing the grant at the Summit County Council meeting Dec. 4.

After asking Kamas Valley residents what they want the future of the property to look like, county staff have split it up according to use.

Parcels along the gun club are reserved for recreation opportunities. Other parts will remain as a working ranch and open space.

The grant from Utah’s recreation division can only be used for the recreation parcels.