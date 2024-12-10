UHP troopers seize 300 lbs of marijuana on I-80 in Echo

The two men were headed east in a white pickup on Interstate 80 near the Echo Canyon rest stop last Saturday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled the vehicle over after noticing its Iowa license plate registration had expired in November.

In an arrest report, the trooper said he became suspicious after the driver approached his patrol car while he was checking the man’s license.

The trooper sought permission from the driver to deploy a police service dog to inspect the truck, according to the report. The trooper said the dog appeared to detect an alleged odor of drugs.

Inside the shell covering the truck bed, the trooper said he found large duffle bags that allegedly contained 336 vacuum-sealed packages of what appeared to be marijuana, plus edibles and other THC products.

The report says each package weighed approximately 1 pound each.

The driver and his passenger were both booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of drug distribution and possessing more than 100 pounds of marijuana, but they had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

Third District Court set bail at $2,500 each.