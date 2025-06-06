John Kenworthy is 8th and final candidate to seek Park City Council seat

Kenworthy is the owner of Flanagan’s on Main and has served as president of the Historic Park City Alliance, a group that represents Old Town businesses. He is also the former chair of Park City’s Historic Preservation Board.

Parkites will elect a mayor and two city council members this year.

Incumbents Jeremy Rubell and Tana Toly, whose seats are up for election this year, have both filed to run for a second term.

Other candidates include Diego Zegarra, Ian Hartley, Molly Miller, Danny Glasser and Beth Armstrong.

An Aug. 12 primary will determine the four candidates that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 4 municipal election.

A primary will not be necessary in the mayor’s race, as there are only two candidates.

City council member Ryan Dickey and Jack Rubin have filed to run for outgoing mayor Nann Worel’s position.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.