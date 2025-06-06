Beth Armstrong joins packed Park City Council race

Beth Armstrong and her husband moved their family to Park City 20 years ago to give their son the chance to ski race. She’s married to Roger Armstrong, who has served on the Summit County Council for over a decade.

Originally from a small town in southwestern Louisiana, she worked as a chief financial officer for several hospitals in Los Angeles before coming to the Wasatch Back.

“I understand how to balance budgets, evaluate investments, make data-driven decisions. These are things that you learn over time,” Armstrong said. “I want to apply my business acumen to city government. I think it’s a great sort of final career for me.”

Armstrong led the nonprofit People’s Health Clinic for nearly seven years, which involved navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also chaired the Grey Ribbon Committee , which addressed local senior housing needs.

Armstrong currently serves on several boards overseeing the Park City and Heber hospitals, the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center.

She is also the vice president of Reef Capital, which owns the Marcella Club in the Heber Valley and Black Desert Resort in southern Utah.

Armstrong said it’s important to promote “thoughtful development” to help address the affordable housing and traffic problems that Park City faces.

“I want to ensure that we protect our unique character, we invest wisely in infrastructure,” she said. “By doing that, we preserve the Park City quality of life that, honestly, it’s the reason we all moved here.”

She wants to serve both longtime locals and newcomers to town.

“Park City deserves that collaborative leadership that listens and adapts and acts in the best interest of all who live here and work here,” Armstrong said. “I’m not 100% sure that right now, that we’re receiving that as citizens.”

In her alternate role on Park City’s Board of Adjustment, Armstrong voted to approve a resident appeal in November, halting Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince’s plan to build an over 10,000 square-foot home on Treasure Hill in Old Town.

She has also served as state committeewoman for the Summit County Democratic Party.

Parkites will elect a mayor and two city council members this year.

With seven council candidates, a primary election will be necessary.

The Aug. 12 primary will cut the candidate list down to four.

The 2025 municipal election is Nov. 4.

Beth Armstrong served on KPCW’s board of trustees from 2013 to 2021.