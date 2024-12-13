© 2024 KPCW

Summit County Animal Shelter not accepting cats amid virus outbreak

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM MST
Before they're released back into Midway, stray cats will be vaccinated against rabies, sterilized and tagged on their ears for identification purposes.
grigvovan
/
Adobe Stock
Before they're released back into Midway, stray cats will be vaccinated against rabies, sterilized and tagged on their ears for identification purposes.

The Summit County Animal Shelter is not taking in cats right now as it deals with a virus outbreak.

The shelter said its cats are under quarantine for two weeks as it works to clean the facility.

During the quarantine period, no stray or surrendered cats are allowed into the shelter. And stays found in Summit County must stay in the county; they cannot be taken to shelters outside of the area.

Summit County Animal Control asks residents to call before bringing animals of any kind to the shelter.

In mid-November, the Heber Animal Shelter experienced a similar feline virus outbreak. It has since started receiving cats and other animals again.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver