Summit County Animal Shelter not accepting cats amid virus outbreak

The shelter said its cats are under quarantine for two weeks as it works to clean the facility.

During the quarantine period, no stray or surrendered cats are allowed into the shelter. And stays found in Summit County must stay in the county; they cannot be taken to shelters outside of the area.

Summit County Animal Control asks residents to call before bringing animals of any kind to the shelter.

In mid-November, the Heber Animal Shelter experienced a similar feline virus outbreak. It has since started receiving cats and other animals again.