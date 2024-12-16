Basin Rec transitions to winter amid spotty snow, ice

Snyderville Basin Recreation Special Service District opened Willow Creek Pond for ice skating last week, but then quickly had to close.

“Because apparently when it snows on it, it kind of provides a layer of insulation which softens the ice,” District Director Dana Jones explained on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Crews are clearing snow off the pond, located off Old Ranch Road, while waiting for the ice to thicken. Jones says updates will be posted to Basin Rec’s social media pages.

Elsewhere, a lack of snow has been a problem. Cross country ski trails aren’t groomed yet, except for at Ecker Hill Middle School. The Mountain Trails Foundation doesn’t recommend cross country skiing on most trails within Park City proper either.

Basin Rec staff say snowshoeing is the best bet for trailgoers.

They recommend checking out the Discovery Ridge trailhead near Summit Park, which has access to a 2 mile loop.

The recreation district suggests parking at the Short Stack trailhead for access to the other trails in the neighborhood. It installed avalanche terrain warnings in the area last week with the help of the Utah Avalanche Center .

Jones reminds residents that Rob’s trail, a well-trafficked summer hike, is closed for the winter.

And there is no street parking allowed by Summit County between Nov. 15 and April 15 due to the need for snow plow access.

Basin Rec updates winter trail statuses in real time online , and is planning to launch a new website in the new year. More information at KPCW.org.