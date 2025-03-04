Power restored to 2,000 customers after Kimball Junction circuit fails

The power company said the outage occurred around 9 a.m. March 4 at a substation along state Route 224 south of the junction.

Most of the affected customers were north of Interstate 80, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides.

He told KPCW that station has a handful of circuits, and Rocky Mountain Power switched most of the affected customers to a different circuit within two hours, restoring power.

Power was fully restored by about 12:30 p.m. A lone customer reported a separate outage shortly afterward.

Whitesides said a component of the substation and one of its “reclosers” — which the company uses to isolate power outages in case of fires or emergencies — failed the morning of March 4. He compared the issue to a fuse burning out and said the damage wasn’t a result of some other object or person.

Click here for outage information.

This story was updated at 12:40 p.m. March 4.