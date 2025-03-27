© 2025 KPCW

Park City students to help name wildlife roundabout statues

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT
Arts Council of Park City and Summit County
Summit County's public arts program shared photos of the artists' progress.

The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County says the two-story metal sculptures are on track for installation in May or June. They'll feature in Pinebrook and Jeremy Ranch's roundabouts.

Arts Council of Park City and Summit County
Before then, Santa Fe, New Mexico’s Don Kennel and Lisa Adler will share their art at four area schools, where students will brainstorm the animals’ names.

The plan is for students at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School, Ecker Hill Middle School, Weilenmann School of Discovery and Park City Day School to choose the names the entire community will vote on.

Arts Council of Park City and Summit County
“It's artwork that people can connect to, and it does tell a story of who we are as Summit County residents,” Jocelyn Scudder, county arts administrator, said. “There's actually, I think, some nesting sandhill cranes right by the Jeremy Ranch golf course.”

Kennel and Adler’s design firm DKLA Design is making the moose and crane out of sheet metal and steel.

Summit County
