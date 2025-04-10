Car crashes into Park City visitor center, no one injured
An SUV drove into the Park City Visitor Information Center building Wednesday. No one was injured.
Park City Fire Marshall Mike Owens told KPCW a man driving an SUV accidently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the vehicle into the building on Olympic Parkway around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, told first responders he got confused when trying to park and the SUV went through the glass near the visitor center front doors.
Owens said the damage to the building is superficial but repairs will be necessary. The visitor center remains open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
He said drivers should always be vigilant, even in an empty parking lot.
“We’re really lucky no one was injured,” Owens said.