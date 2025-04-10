Kamas City considering water, sewer rate increases

The Kamas City Council broached a difficult conversation April 8: raising water and sewer rates.

City officials haven’t decided how high or how quickly to raise rates to chip away at the deficit. But based on the council's discussion, the average resident’s monthly water and sewer bill could ultimately go up at least $20.

“It's been mentioned several times here that we want to be cognizant of those that are fixed income. We want to be cognizant of being responsible with residents’ dollars,” Mayor Matt McCormick said.

But staff say the city is losing money on sewer and water services. People in Oakley and Francis are “dumbfounded” at how cheap Kamas’ water is, according to Public Works Director Trevor Clegg.

City Engineer Scott Kettle said the low prices are partly because Kamas sources some of its water from a spring, which doesn’t need to be pumped like a well.

But it’s also because a rate increase has been “kicked down the road,” as Councilmember Monica Blazzard put it. Councilmembers couldn’t remember the last time rates changed.

More discussion is expected at upcoming council meetings this month and next before a decision. Councilmembers plan to decide on a rate proposal before a public hearing, where residents can weigh in on the city balance sheet.

Councilmember Jessica Bateman said rates should account for special cases like car washes, RV dump stations and the school district’s aquatics facility, which use a larger share of the water supply than residences.