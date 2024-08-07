© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State regulators dismiss Summit County residents’ 700% water rate hike complaint

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 7, 2024 at 4:51 PM MDT
The Wanship Water Company's pump house is in the neighborhood located south of Interstate 80, east of state Route 32 and below Wanship Dam.
Josh Craigle
The Wanship Water Company's pump house is in the neighborhood located south of Interstate 80, east of state Route 32 and below Wanship Dam.

The increase in Wanship Cottages' water rates will stand after a judge ruled residents couldn't sue.

Eleven residents brought legal action against Wanship Water Company, formerly Wanship Cottages Water Company, this spring.

But they didn’t meet the legal requirements to sue.

They needed 25 residents or a majority of the Summit County Council to sign the complaint. The water company serves fewer than 40 customers beneath Wanship Dam.

The Wanship Cottages residents didn’t ask the council for signatures, and with only 11 neighbors signed on, the Utah Public Service Commission dismissed the suit.

They filed April 15 after their water company’s new owner, Windermere Real Estate-Utah broker Grady Kohler, raised rates 700% from $19 to about $150 per month.

It was the first rate hike in almost four decades. He says it’s necessary to make up for years of disrepair, and state regulators agree.

Administrative law judge Michael Hammer’s order states that, even if the public service commission could entertain the residents’ complaint, it’s unlikely Kohler violated any law. He dismissed the suit July 29.

That disappointed Paige Guion, one of the residents who spearheaded the complaint. She characterizes the increased rates as “sanctioned elder abuse,” referring to her neighbors on fixed incomes.

“Like, what a great business model? Wouldn't it be nice if every business can just have a necessity—something that people need—and charge whatever they want?” she said. “Seems wrong.”

Guion and her husband are considering trucking in their own water, which they say is cheaper.

Kohler said his goal of providing reliable and safe drinking water remains unchanged.

“Our plan is to get back on track to looking for some grants and keep working toward improving the system,” he told KPCW in a statement.

He said there’s $1,175.41 in the company’s bank account right now, and the water company will be lucky to break even this year, even with the increase.

He maintains he’s open to turning the water company into a nonprofit or a collectively owned and operated organization if that’s something Wanship Cottages residents want to pursue.

The 11 neighbors have 30 days to ask for the commission to rereview their complaint. It’s unclear whether they could resubmit their complaint with 25 signatures instead.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content