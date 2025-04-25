Outdoor dining could be coming to Coalville's Main Street this summer

Coalville Community Development Director Don Sargent said some Main Street businesses are interested in adding outdoor dining options.

“And it does add that little spirit of vitality and exposure to these businesses and provides that opportunity for additional economic growth,” he said at the April 21 planning commission meeting.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW The 501 On Main restaurant on Park City's Main Street has outdoor dining similar to what Coalville is considering.

What’s envisioned are enclosed dining areas that extend into the street, such as on Park City’s Main Street, so they don’t block sidewalks.

Coalville has one of the widest Main Streets in Summit County.

“At some point, we might get where we would have to count for parking, making sure it's available somewhere or they may have to provide parking, maybe more parking behind their business in order to accommodate it, if it got to that point,” Sargent told commissioners. “But right, now we're pretty good on Main Street.”

Previously, businesses could only have outdoor dining for up to 30 days. The new rules Coalville City might approve would allow it for the entire summer season.

Businesses would need a permit and sign a lease with the city.

The Coalville City Planning Commission unanimously recommended the new section of code April 21.

The city council has the final say, but it already asked the planning commission to review the code amendment in March.