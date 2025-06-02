Summit County issues fire restrictions ahead of dry weather

Under the restriction, no open fires of any kind are allowed except within established public facilities. Fireworks and the use of exploding targets are also prohibited.

Restrictions apply to all areas of unincorporated Summit County in the boundaries of the Park City Fire District.

That includes residents in the Snyderville basin, Silver Summit and East Basin near Promontory.

The restrictions also prohibit smoking except within a closed vehicle or paved area. Welding and cutting are not allowed in areas with dry vegetation.

Violating these restrictions can carry fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. The restrictions will be in place until rescinded by the Utah state forester.

The ban does not include Park City, but i n April the Park City Council unanimously approved a resolution banning fireworks and open flames within city limits starting June 15.

