© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Independent film approved for production Summit and Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 13, 2025 at 3:54 PM MDT
Mark Rosman is a Hollywood writer, director and producer and is known for his movies "A Cinderella Story" and "The Perfect Man" starring Hilary Duff as well as the TV series "Ghost Whisper."
UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television
Mark Rosman is a Hollywood writer, director and producer and is known for his movies "A Cinderella Story" and "The Perfect Man" starring Hilary Duff as well as the TV series "Ghost Whisper."

The Utah Film Commission says four new productions will get state film incentives, including one production in the Wasatch Back.

Director and producer Mark Rosman was awarded a Rural Utah Film Incentive for his independent film “Keep Coming Back.”

The movie, filmed in Summit and Wasatch counties, explores addiction and rehab and follows a television director and his 17-year-old daughter who goes to rehab in the Utah mountains.

The film commission says the four productions in Utah are expected to generate an estimated $57.4 million and more than 380 new jobs.

Also on the list of approved productions is ongoing CBS Original series starring Luke Grimes, “Y: Marshals,” season 7 of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” and a new Netflix competition show highlighting Gen Z inventions called “Freshman Inventors.”
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver