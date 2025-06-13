Independent film approved for production Summit and Wasatch counties

Director and producer Mark Rosman was awarded a Rural Utah Film Incentive for his independent film “Keep Coming Back.”

The movie, filmed in Summit and Wasatch counties, explores addiction and rehab and follows a television director and his 17-year-old daughter who goes to rehab in the Utah mountains.

The film commission says the four productions in Utah are expected to generate an estimated $57.4 million and more than 380 new jobs.

Also on the list of approved productions is ongoing CBS Original series starring Luke Grimes, “Y: Marshals,” season 7 of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” and a new Netflix competition show highlighting Gen Z inventions called “Freshman Inventors.”