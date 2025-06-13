Independent film approved for production Summit and Wasatch counties
The Utah Film Commission says four new productions will get state film incentives, including one production in the Wasatch Back.
Director and producer Mark Rosman was awarded a Rural Utah Film Incentive for his independent film “Keep Coming Back.”
The movie, filmed in Summit and Wasatch counties, explores addiction and rehab and follows a television director and his 17-year-old daughter who goes to rehab in the Utah mountains.
The film commission says the four productions in Utah are expected to generate an estimated $57.4 million and more than 380 new jobs.
Also on the list of approved productions is ongoing CBS Original series starring Luke Grimes, “Y: Marshals,” season 7 of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” and a new Netflix competition show highlighting Gen Z inventions called “Freshman Inventors.”