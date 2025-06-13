Repaving project to affect Summit County highways this summer
Utah Department of Transportation crews are expected to begin repaving Interstate 80 Monday, June 16.
Work on the road between Kimball Junction and the U.S. Highway 40 interchange will continue into the fall.
Crews will be working overnight Monday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Drivers should expect lane closures throughout the duration of the project.
@UtahUDOT is repaving I-80 between Kimball Junction and U.S. Route 40. Work is anticipated to begin 6/16 and will continue through fall 2025. Drivers should expect nighttime work and intermittent lane and ramp closures. For more information, visit https://t.co/WYtnsYqEvk. pic.twitter.com/Hh1UePFEeh— Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) June 13, 2025