Repaving project to affect Summit County highways this summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 13, 2025 at 4:02 PM MDT
La rampa conecta la autopista 40 con la interestatal 80.
Google Maps
Utah Department of Transportation crews are expected to begin repaving Interstate 80 Monday, June 16.

Work on the road between Kimball Junction and the U.S. Highway 40 interchange will continue into the fall.

Crews will be working overnight Monday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Drivers should expect lane closures throughout the duration of the project.
