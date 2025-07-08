© 2025 KPCW

Basin Rec closes popular dog pond after wildlife harassment reports

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:23 PM MDT
Willow Creek.
Basin Recreation
Willow Creek.

Basin Recreation has temporarily closed the Willow Creek Park dog pond after repeated instances of wildlife harassment.

It said dogs have been chasing and disturbing a family of ducks using the pond as a resting area.

Basin Rec reminds pet owners they are required to control their dogs even in off-leash areas.

The pond will reopen as soon as it is safe for everyone to enjoy.

The Willow Creek dog park remains open along with other Snyderville Basin off-leash areas like Run-A-Muk, Trailside dog parks and the Woods dog park.

The Snyderville Basin Recreation District is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Sydney Weaver
