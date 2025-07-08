Basin Rec closes popular dog pond after wildlife harassment reports

It said dogs have been chasing and disturbing a family of ducks using the pond as a resting area.

Basin Rec reminds pet owners they are required to control their dogs even in off-leash areas.

The pond will reopen as soon as it is safe for everyone to enjoy.

The Willow Creek dog park remains open along with other Snyderville Basin off-leash areas like Run-A-Muk, Trailside dog parks and the Woods dog park.