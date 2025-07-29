© 2025 KPCW

Southern Utah drift smoke affecting Wasatch Back air quality, visibility

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:16 PM MDT
Smoke can be seen off in the distance in Old Town on Friday morning.
Parker Malatesta
Smoke can be seen off in the distance in Park City.

Residents will see drift smoke across the Wasatch Back as fires continue to burn in Utah and nearby states.

Right now, no wildfires are burning in Summit or Wasatch counties. ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes said the smoke is from fires in southern Utah.

“Particularly the Monroe fire to our south and west,” he said Tuesday. “That smoke and haze will definitely continue to drift across portions of the Wasatch Back.”

Haynes said residents can expect reduced air quality and low visibility for the next few days.

Residents are asked only to report a fire if there is a defined smoke column or flames.
